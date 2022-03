Japan Imposes 9th Package Of Sanctions Against 25 High-Ranking Officials And 81 Russian Companies

Japan has imposed the 9th package of sanctions against 25 high-ranking officials and 81 Russian companies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The restrictions, in particular, include freezing the assets of representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense, as well as members of the State Duma of Russia.

Japan also banned the export of products to 81 Russian companies and luxury goods.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on Japan to unite Asian countries in countering Russia's aggression against Ukraine, which threatens the entire world with consequences.