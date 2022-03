The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) initiates an international search for Russian singer Yulia Chicherina for desecrating the Ukrainian flag in Enerhodar of Zaporizhia region.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, Ukrainian law enforcement officers decided to change the procedural status of Chicherina.

Venediktova noted that Chicherina was served in absentia with suspicion of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and desecration of state symbols.

“And from now on, you (Chicherina) are a suspect in committing crimes under Part 3 of Article 110, Part 1 of Article 338 of the Criminal Code. You can familiarize yourself with all the details by directly analyzing the text of the suspicion,” Venediktova wrote.

The Prosecutor General stressed that Ukrainian prosecutors would soon initiate the process of putting Chicherina on the international wanted list.

According to the investigation, on March 21, Chicherina arrived in Enerhodar to support the Russian military.

In order to approve the separation of the occupied city from the territory of Ukraine, the singer, together with the invaders, removed the Ukrainian flag from the roof of the Enerhodar city hall.

Thus, she committed desecration of the state symbol of Ukraine.

