The UN needs to be reformed, Russia should not be able to block the issues of war against Ukraine – Pavel Fisc

Russian Armed Forces are committing war crimes in Ukraine and will face the International Tribunal. The UN must be reformed, since the aggressor cannot block the issues regarding the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by Pavel Fischer, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate of the Czech Republic, former candidate for President of the Czech Republic.

"The activities of the Russian army do not comply with the mandatory rules of combat, they can be even classified as war crimes. I consider attacks on civilians to be unacceptable, scandalous and unforgivable. With regard to these attacks as well as the attacks on nuclear power plants committed by Russian troops, the perpetrators will be brought before the international tribunal", - the politician said.

"Russian Federation violates all rules and regulations of the international law, in particular the Charter of the UN, with the military aggression against Ukraine. It is absolutely necessary to reform the UN as it was created in order to avoid a war in Europe. Currently, the aggressor should not be able to block the discussion of such an emergency military conflict, where many civilians die for no reason. The city of Mariupol has become a symbol of the apocalypse", - Fischer summed up.

Earlier, the Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the UN, Ritis Paulauskas, also stated that in the conditions when Russia is a party to the military conflict against Ukraine, Lithuania considers it necessary for the Russian Federation to refrain from using the right of veto in the UN Security Council on this issue.

In addition, Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, a Member of the European Parliament from Germany, said that after a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, its violation of the principles of international law and attacks on civilians, Russia should be expelled from the UN Security Council and deprived of the right to veto its resolutions.

A similar statement was made by Robin Wagner, a Bundestag Member from the Greens. He said that according to the UN Charter, Russia, as a party to conflict against Ukraine, is obliged to refrain from voting on the adoption of UN resolutions regarding the settlement of this conflict.