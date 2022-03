Russian military launched 2 airstrikes on a military unit near Dnipro.

The State Emergency Service in Dnipropetrovsk region has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Approximately at 10:38 p.m., Russia launched 2 missile attacks on one of the military units on the outskirts of the city of Dnipro. As a result, the unit's buildings were significantly destroyed," the State Emergency Service says.

Airstrikes were carried out on March 24.

The State Emergency Service added that information about the killed and injured is being established.

2 fires broke out as a result of the missile hit.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the invaders launched 2 missile attacks on the airport in Dnipro, the runway was destroyed and the terminal was damaged.