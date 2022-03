Invaders Fire 6 Missiles At Territory Of Air Force Command In Vinnytsia, Strike Consequences Specified 21:55

Invaders Using Part Of Hospital In Occupied Luhansk To Store Corpses Of Russian Soldiers 21:50

Occupiers Regrouping Forces To Resume Offensive Operations - General Staff Of Armed Forces 21:45

Foreign Ministry Refutes Consensus With Russia On 4 Points Of Negotiation Process Mentioned By Erdogan 21:40