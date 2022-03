Verkhovna Rada deputy of the Servant of the People faction/chairperson of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax, and customs policy Daniil Hetmantsev rules out hryvnia devaluation.

He said this in an interview for Censor, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Ukraine's international reserves today are higher than before the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, consumer prices increased by 1.6% in February 2022.

Earlier, the NBU fixed the official hryvnia exchange rate during wartime.