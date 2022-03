Russian Military Will Try To Resume Offensive On Brovary And Boryspil To Block Kyiv - General Staff

The Russian military will try to resume the attack on Brovary and Boryspil to block Kyiv.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the Brovary route, the enemy went on the defensive, is carrying out engineering equipment for positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 24, the Ukrainian military repelled 9 attacks by Russian troops and destroyed 6 enemy air targets.