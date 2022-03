President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his address to the European Council, described the support of each of the countries of the European Union for Ukraine's membership of the Union.

Zelenskyy said this in a video message at a meeting of the European Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy thanked the EU for the sanctions against Russia but noted that they were introduced late and perhaps their preventive imposition could have prevented a war.

He also thanked the EU for blocking the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, but also noted that this was done belatedly.

"And now we are preparing Ukraine's membership of the European Union. Finally! Here I ask you: do not be late. Please. During this month you have compared these worlds, and you all see who is worth what. And that Ukraine should be in the EU in the near future. At least you have everything for this. And we have this chance," Zelenskyy said.

He listed all 27 EU countries, describing their support for Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

"Lithuania is for us. Latvia is for us. Estonia is for us. Poland is for us. France - Emmanuel (Macron), I really believe that you will be for us. Slovenia is for us. Slovakia is for us. The Czech Republic is for us. Romania - knows what dignity is, which means that at the decisive moment it will be for us. Bulgaria is for us. Greece - I believe that it is with us. Germany... I'll tell you a little later. Portugal - well, practically. .. Croatia is for us. Sweden – the yellow-blues should always be together. Finland – I know that you are with us. The Netherlands is for rational things, so we will find a common ground. Malta – I believe that we will succeed. Denmark – I believe that we will succeed. Luxembourg – we understand each other. Cyprus – I really believe that they are with us. Italy – thanks for your support. Spain – we will find a common ground. Belgium – we will find arguments. Austria is together with the Ukrainians, these are opportunities for you, I am sure of this. Ireland - well, practically," Zelenskyy said.

The President commented on Hungary’s position in detail.

"Hungary... I want to stop here and be frank. Once and for all. You have to decide for yourself who you are... I was in Budapest... You had tragic moments in your history. I was on your embankment [in Budapest]. I saw this memorial... Shoes on the Danube Bank. It is about the massacres... Listen, Viktor (Orban), do you know what is happening in Mariupol?... The same shoes. In Mariupol, there are the same people there... And there are thousands of them. And there are no thousands anymore. And you doubt whether to impose sanctions or not, let weapons through or not, trade with Russia or not. There is no time for doubt. It's time to decide," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that Ukraine needs the support of Hungary, and Ukraine believes in the Hungarian people.

Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine believes in the European Union and that at the decisive moment Germany will also be with Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 18, Zelenskyy announced that the conclusion of the European Commission on Ukraine's application for EU membership would be prepared within a few months.

On February 28, Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the EU.

On March 1, the European Parliament recommended granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership.