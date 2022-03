Russia is transferring additional weapons and equipment to Belarus and Crimea to prepare offensive actions to encircle Kyiv.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian military leadership is transferring weapons and military equipment from the military districts to the territory of Belarus and the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The goal is to make an attempt to prepare and implement offensive actions to encircle Kyiv," the General Staff reports.

According to the General Staff, the Russian military leadership is beginning to realize that the available forces and means are not enough to hold temporarily occupied territories and conduct defense operations.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siverskyi directions, the enemy is forced to abandon offensive operations, is regrouping troops and holding previously occupied lines, is taking measures to mislead units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and continues reconnaissance. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the military-political leadership of Russia decided to adjust plans for further military operations in Ukraine due to the fact that the goals set before the start of the war with Ukraine were not achieved on time.