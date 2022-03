The military-political leadership of Russia has decided to correct plans for further military operations in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the information received, the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation decided to adjust plans for conducting further military operations on the territory of Ukraine due to the fact that the goals set before the start of the war with Ukraine were not met on time," the General Staff reports.

Besides, according to the General Staff, in the past two weeks, more than 20 enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation were forced to completely or partially stop their activities due to the lack of components and parts.

In particular, the production of aircraft missiles at the Russian research and production enterprise Vympel was suspended.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, adviser to the head of the President's Office, member of the negotiating delegation Mykhailo Podoliak believes that Russia is trying to move the war into a partially protracted phase.