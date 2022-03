Ukraine And Russia Exchanges 10 Russian Prisoners Of War For 10 Ukrainian Ones - Vereshchuk

Ukraine and Russia have exchanged 10 Russian prisoners of war for 10 Ukrainian ones.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk wrote about this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, on the orders of President Zelenskyy, the first full-fledged exchange of prisoners of war took place. In exchange for 10 captured invaders, we pulled out 10 of our servicemen," the Minister wrote.

Also today, Ukraine sent 11 Russian civilian sailors to the Russians, who were rescued from a sunken ship near Odesa.

According to her, as a result of this exchange, 19 Ukrainian civilian sailors from the Sapfir (Sapphire) rescue ship, captured by the occupiers while trying to take the Ukrainian military from Zmiinyi Island, are returning home.

Under the terms of the exchange, the rescue ship itself will also be returned to Ukraine and sent to a port in Turkey.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov says that more than 40,000 Russian soldiers have already been killed, wounded, captured or missing.

As of March 19, there were officially 562 Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.