The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced this at a press conference following a NATO summit on March 24, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We discussed a wide range of issues and the message is that we have to stand united and also that we need to provide support to Ukraine. At the same time, we have a responsibility to ensure that this conflict does not become a full-fledged war between NATO and Russia. And that is also the reason why allies have declared that we will not deploy troops on the ground in Ukraine because the only way to do that is to be prepared to engage in full conflict with Russian troops," he said.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda recently said that he would propose deployment of a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine at the March 24 NATO summit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO agreed on March 24 to provide Ukraine with equipment for protection against biological, chemical, radiological, and nuclear threats, as well as anti-tank systems, air defense systems, and drones.