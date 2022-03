Russia Removing Obsolete Armored Vehicles From Storage And Sending Them To Military Units - General Staff

Russia is removing from storage and sending obsolete armored vehicles to military units.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to restore combat capability, the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation made a number of decisions to remove obsolete armored vehicles from storage and send them to military units restoring combat capability," the authority said.

According to the General Staff, the enemy continues to suffer significant losses.

To replenish the losses of manpower, the Russian invaders call up reserve officers, privates and non-commissioned officers from among those liable for military service.

The practice of recruiting mercenaries, recruited by Russian private military companies, continues.

