Group Of Russian Propagandists Arrived At Captured Chornobyl NPP To Shoot Fake Movie About Operation Of Plant

A group of Russian propagandists arrived at the captured Chornobyl nuclear power plant (Chornobyl NPP) to shoot a fake movie about the operation of the plant.

Energoatom, the national nuclear energy generating company, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, March 24, 2022, a "fresh" group of Russian propagandists arrived at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant captured by the Russians to shoot another fake "movie" about the operation of the plant," the statement says.

According to the statement, in this way, the invaders want to convince the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of the "adequacy" of nuclear terrorism and hide the real state of affairs with radiation leakage and environmental pollution.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 15, power supply to the Chornobyl nuclear power plant was resumed.

On February 24, all facilities of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone were taken under control by Russian armed groups.