NATO Agrees To Provide Ukraine Equipment For Protection Against Nuclear Threats, Drones And Anti-Tank Systems

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) agreed on Thursday, March 24, to provide Ukraine with equipment for protection against biological, chemical, radiological, and nuclear threats, as well as anti-tank systems, air defense systems, and drones.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced this at a press conference following a NATO summit on March 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, we agreed to do more, including cybersecurity assistance and equipment, to help Ukraine protect against biological, chemical, radiological, and nuclear threats," he said.

According to him, this could include detection, protection, and medical supplies, as well as training for decontamination and crisis management.

“Allies are also equipping Ukraine with significant military supplies, including anti-tank and air defense systems, and drones, which are proving highly effective, as well as substantial financial and humanitarian aid,” Stoltenberg said.

