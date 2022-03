Russian troops are trying to storm the satellite town of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant Slavutych (Kyiv region).

The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company announced this in a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Slavutych, a satellite town of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, is in danger. Russian troops are trying to take the town by storm, Ukrainian checkpoints are being shelled by the invaders. There is another threat of artillery shelling," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 24, all facilities of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone were taken under control by Russian armed groups.