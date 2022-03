Russian Mir payment cards have been disconnected from the Apple Pay payment system.

Vice Prime Minister/Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this in his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

“It is no longer possible to add new Mir cards to Apple Pay or pay with previously added cards. Thanks to Apple for adhering to its principles,” Fedorov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Apple has suspended the sale of its products in its official online store in Russia and disabled Apple Pay in the country.