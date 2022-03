Poland, Slovakia, Hungary Allow Ukrainians To Work On Territory Of Their Countries Without Additional Permits

Poland, Slovakia and Hungary allowed Ukrainians to work on the territory of their countries without additional permits.

The embassies of the countries have announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If you are a citizen of Ukraine and have legally entered Poland since February 24, 2022, you can work in our country. You do not need to obtain a work permit for a foreigner. All formalities related to your legal employment are carried out by the employer," the embassy of Poland notes.

They also note that when hiring, the employer is obliged to conclude a written employment contract, which will specify the working conditions and wages.

In Slovakia, Ukrainians can also work without the need to obtain additional permits, subject to obtaining temporary asylum, but Ukrainians cannot conduct entrepreneurial activities.

In Hungary, Ukrainians can find employment according to the general rules for foreigners.

To do this, you will need a biometric or foreign passport, and the employer may also require other documents, however, an exception may be made for Ukrainian citizens while a full-scale Russian invasion is underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 24, at about 05:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus.

On March 4, the EU approved a Directive on temporary protection for people from Ukraine fleeing the Russian war.

The UN reports that more than 3.5 million people have left Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.