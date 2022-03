Ukrainian troops improved their positions in Irpin, Makariv and Moschun (Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi district) in Kyiv region.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The military continues to hold the line. The enemy did not succeed in any of the directions in Kyiv region. We were able to improve our positions in Irpin, Makariv and the village of Moschun. The enemy continues to lose manpower and equipment in all directions,” the statement says.

It also notes that the enemy aviation continues active operations, strikes from the air.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 250 sorties of aircraft have been recorded, the main targets of the enemy remain military and civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.

In cities and villages that resist the occupying troops, they resort to looting and violence against the civilian population.

During March 23, more than 30 attacks by Russian troops on residential areas and social infrastructure of the region were recorded.

The most damage as a result of the shelling suffered: Buchanskyi district (Irpinska, Buchanska, Makarivska, Borodianska, Dmytrivska communities), Brovarskyi district (Velykodymerska community), Vyshhorodskyi district (Dymerska, Ivankivska communities), Fastivskyi district (village of Yasnohorodka).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, said that on March 22, late in the evening, Russian invaders used prohibited phosphorus ammunition over the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv.

On March 20, the Kyiv Regional State Administration reported that during another attempt to attack Kyiv, Russian troops lost a combined detachment of the 6th tank regiment.