Residents of Mariupol are being massively taken to Russia, 15,000 Mariupol residents fell under illegal deportation.

The Mariupol City Council announced this in a Telegram statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Residents of Livoberezhnyi district are being massively taken to the territory of Russia. In total, about 15,000 Mariupol residents fell under illegal deportation. This is about half of all residents who are still in Livoberezhnyi district. It is known that the occupiers in the form of an ultimatum force war-weary people get on buses. There is also evidence that the Russian occupiers take away people's passports and other Ukrainian identity documents," the statement says.

It is indicated that the deported people are first delivered to the so-called filtration camps, from where they are then redistributed to various remote cities of Russia.

To date, it is known that about 6,000 Mariupol residents have already been forcibly taken to the territory of the occupier.

The statement says that despite the fact that the Russian side regularly claims about the possible evacuation of people to the territory controlled by Ukraine, in reality this is not the case.

Over the past 20 days, the occupiers have been blocking the evacuation convoy and preventing people from being rescued.

Right now, the buses that left Zaporizhia for Berdiansk to evacuate Mariupol residents are blocked.

It is noted that this is done only in order to prevent people from returning to the territory controlled by Ukraine, despite the fact that this is exactly what the residents of the Ukrainian city want.

"What the Russian occupants are doing defies any explanation. First, they block a peaceful city, purposefully begin to kill people, and then forcibly take them to their territory. Ukraine experienced this only during the Second World War. Unfortunately, history repeats. Only now instead of the Nazis - Rashists. Now we are forming a base of deported Mariupol residents and will work on their return to Ukraine," Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian military, who took part in the storming of Mariupol, Donetsk region, refuse to further participate in the war.