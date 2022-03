Number Of Killed Children Increased By 7 To 128 Since Start Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

The number of killed children has risen by 7 to 128 and those injured by 5 to 172 since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of the morning of March 24, 2022, 128 children were killed, more than 172 were injured. The most affected children were in Kyiv - 64, Kharkiv - 43, Donetsk - 43, Chernihiv - 32, Mykolaiv - 24, the city of Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr - 15, Kherson - 15 and Sumy - 14 regions," the statement says.

In Mariupol, under the rubble of a house shelled by the invaders, the body of 11-year-old gymnast Kateryna was found.

It is noted that the little athlete has won big competitions more than once.

On March 11, during the evacuation of the civilian population in the village of Peremoha in Brovarskyi district of Kyiv region, military of the Russian Federation used weapons on a convoy of cars, as a result of which a 13-year-old boy was killed.

On March 13, in Bucha, Kyiv region, servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation ruthlessly shot at a car in which there was a family, a mother and 2 children aged 4 and 9 were killed.

9 children from Mariupol and Severodonetsk were delivered to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Children's Clinical Hospital with severe injuries as a result of shelling by Russian military.

As a result of bombing and shelling, 566 educational institutions were damaged, 73 of which were completely destroyed.

Among educational institutions, more than 230 schools and 155 kindergartens were damaged and destroyed.

Most educational institutions were damaged in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions and in the city of Kyiv.

Besides, more than 40 institutions for children were destroyed, including medical, art schools, sports facilities, and libraries.

It is indicated that these data are not final, given the lack of the possibility of inspecting the places of shelling in areas where active hostilities are taking place and in temporarily occupied territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on March 19, the invaders illegally took 2,389 children to Russia from the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.