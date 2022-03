40,000 Russian Soldiers Killed, Wounded, Taken Hostage Or Missing - Reznikov

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov states that over 40,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, wounded, taken hostage, or are considered missing.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said that the number of military absentees is growing among Russian soldiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 23, the losses of the Russian military personnel rose by 200 to 15,800.

Besides, on March 23, Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 13 enemy tanks, 8 drones, and 7 planes.

In total, since February 24, the enemy has lost 530 tanks, 1,597 armored vehicles, 280 artillery systems, 1,033 vehicles, 108 planes, and 50 drones.