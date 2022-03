Representatives of the Ukrainian IT business sphere are going to help rebuild the country after the war ends. This was told by the Ukrainian IT businessman Vadim Mashurov.

To date, most of the large IT companies, including Mashurov's, have evacuated their employees and families from the hostility zones, effectively organising all the necessary means for their comfortable and convenient work abroad.

"Even before a full-fledged war blew up, we were going to move our team to Montenegro. But at the end of the day, most ended up moving to three countries: Poland, Spain and Switzerland. However, not everyone agreed to move," says Mashurov.

According to him, some employees decided to stay in Ukraine and continue working there. But there were those who not only stayed, but went to defend their country by joining the resistance's ranks.

"With those who stayed to work from home, we regularly hold meetings in Zoom and try to do everything we can so that they do not need anything. As for those who decided to quit and go to war, we have tried to support them financially as much as possible. But not all of them accepted the help, asking us to restart transfer money to assist the army," continues Mashurov.

The businessman emphasizes that his company provides assistance not only to employees, but also to many people who were taken by surprise by the war.

"Up until today, we have provided humanitarian assistance to hundreds of Ukrainian families who have been left homeless and without means of subsistence. This initiative was also joined by our international partners, who regularly transfer funds to help Ukrainians affected by the war," the entrepreneur emphasized.

Despite the employees' evacuation, Mashurov and his company plan to return to Ukraine after the end of hostilities.

"My team and I have a clear desire to return home. We are ready to promptly bring people back and reopen offices, as well as help the country with taxes and new jobs. Our company and colleagues in the IT industry are ready to help rebuild the country after the war," he summed up.