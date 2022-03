General Staff Registers Over 250 Enemy Flights In Ukraine On March 23

On March 23, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine registered over 250 enemy aviation flights in Ukraine.

The General Staff has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Armed Forces say the enemy failed to succeed on any route.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian military have eliminated a big landing vessel of the Russian forces Orsk in Berdiansk.