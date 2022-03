In the morning, Ukrainian military men destroyed the landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Orsk at the captured Berdiansk seaport.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The General Staff noted that the Ukrainian military will continue to destroy enemy ships of the occupier.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders paint out the names and hull numbers on their ships.

The Azov Regiment reports that the Russian invaders fired at Mariupol from four ships of the Russian Navy.