China's permanent representative to the UN Zhang Jun expressed his hope that the UN Security Council would play a meaningful role in handling the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"We advocate that the Security Council should fulfill its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, and play its due role in the humanitarian issue of Ukraine", – Zhang said in his explanatory remarks.

"We welcome the coordinating role of the UN in humanitarian assistance", – said Zhang.

"It is "heart-wrenching" to see the reports of increased civilian casualties, rising numbers of refugees and serious shortfalls in humanitarian reliefs in Ukraine", – he said.

According to the ambassador, China has put forward a six-point initiative on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and provided humanitarian relief supplies to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, and welcomes any initiative that can help alleviate and resolve the humanitarian crisis.

The envoy stressed that China adheres to an independent foreign policy, and has always determined its position on issues in a responsible manner based on the merits of the matter itself.

"In Ukraine, China has always insisted that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld, that the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously, and that all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the crisis should be supported", – he said.

"China will continue to promote talks for peace, speak out for peace, and do its best for peace", – Zhang said.