Slight Increase In Concentration Of Cesium In Air Detected At Chornobyl NPP - IAEA

At the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, a slight increase in the concentration of cesium in the air has been detected, firefighters are extinguishing forest fires near the station.

That follows from a statement by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) posted on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine reported to the IAEA that firefighters were trying to extinguish forest fires near the Chornobyl NPP. In Kyiv and at two nuclear power plants, a slight increase in the concentration of cesium in the air was detected, which is not a significant cause for concern," it says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 15, power supply to the Chornobyl nuclear power plant was resumed.