The occupiers used prohibited phosphorus ammunition over the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv on March 22.

Mayor of Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, March 22, late in the evening, the Russian invaders used prohibited phosphorus ammunition over the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv," the statement says.

Approximate affected area - Hostomel-Irpin.

It is noted that the use of such weapons by enemies against civilians is a crime against humanity and a violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said that during the day the situation and the nature of the enemy’s actions had not changed significantly, tactical battles were underway.