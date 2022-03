Large food manufacturer Nestle (Switzerland) has announced that it is suspending the KitKat and Nesquik brands in Russia.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, while the war is going on in Ukraine, the company's activities in Russia will be focused on providing essential products such as baby food and medical/hospital nutrition, rather than making a profit.

Nestle says this approach is in line with the company's purpose and values, and supports the principle of ensuring the basic right to food.

"We are suspending well-known Nestle brands such as KitKat and Nesquik. We have already stopped non-essential imports and exports to and from Russia, stopped all advertising and suspended all investment in the country," the statement said.

At the same time, the company said that they do not expect to make a profit in Russia or pay any taxes in the future.

Nestle added that any profits will be donated to humanitarian aid organizations.

"This is in addition to the hundreds of tons of food and significant financial assistance that we have already sent to support the population of Ukraine and refugees in neighboring countries. And these efforts will continue. We support the people of Ukraine and our 5,800 employees," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Nestle's business in Ukraine is represented in such areas as coffee and drinks, confectionery, culinary (cold sauces, seasonings, soups), fast food, baby and special food, ready-made breakfasts, pet food and ice cream.

The company has been operating in Ukraine since 1994; on the Ukrainian market, its products are represented by the brands Nescafe, Nesquik, Coffee-mate, Nuts, KitKat, Lion, Purina, Gerber, Bistrof, Svitoch, Torchyn, Mivina.

In Ukraine, Nestle owns the Svitoch confectionery factory in Lviv, the Volynholding company (a factory in the village of Torchyn, Volyn region) and Tekhnokom LLC.