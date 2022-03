Yermak Calls Russia's Decision To Convert Payments For Gas Into RUB Attempt To Declare Economic War On EU

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak has called Russia's decision to transfer payments for Russian natural gas supplies to Europe into rubles an attempt to declare economic war on the European Union.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia's decision to convert payments for natural gas into rubles is an attempt to strengthen the ruble and declare economic war on the EU," Yermak wrote.

In his opinion, the West can strike at Russia with an oil embargo, which will lead to the fall of the Russian economy.

"Now this will be a key economic battle, and the collective West must win it," Yermak said.

Earlier, a number of Russian media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to transfer payments for Russian natural gas supplies to Europe into rubles.

At that, the Central Bank and the government of the Russian Federation must determine the procedure for the purchase of rubles by natural gas importers on the domestic market of Russia in a week.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy unanimously supported the decision to appeal to the international community with a demand to impose an embargo on Russian oil and natural gas.