Belarus Allows Entry To Ukrainians And Visa-Free Entry To Foreigners From Ukraine Until April 15

Belarus has allowed entry to Ukrainians and visa-free entry to foreigners from Ukraine until April 15 with subsequent exit from the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukrainians have been and will remain a close people for us. Therefore, in connection with the current situation, the leadership of the country, as an exception, decided to allow visa-free entry into the territory of the Republic of Belarus from Ukraine, stay and subsequent departure from the Republic of Belarus until April 15, 2022, inclusive, to Ukrainians and citizens of other foreign states trying to leave the war zone," the statement says.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry expresses the hope that such a decision will facilitate the safe return of citizens to their countries of residence, and will allow many to reunite with their relatives both in Belarus and abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian authorities report that Russia is blocking the evacuation of citizens from settlements blocked by Russian troops along humanitarian corridors provided by Ukraine in order to force Ukrainians to leave for Russia or Belarus, with a subsequent move to Russia.

Since the end of 2020, Belarus has temporarily suspended crossing the state border to enter Belarus from Ukraine under the pretext of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Since February 28, 2022, Ukraine has closed the border with Russia and Belarus in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including from the territory of Belarus, while the border is open for Ukrainians to enter.