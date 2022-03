President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on Japan to unite the countries of Asia in countering Russia's aggression against Ukraine, which threatens the entire world with consequences.

He said this in a video address to the Parliament of Japan, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"You were the first in Asia who began to really put pressure on Russia to resume peace, who supported sanctions against Russia. And I urge you to continue doing this. I urge you to unite the efforts of Asian countries - your partners in order to stabilize the situation. For Russia to seek peace and stopped the tsunami of its brutal invasion of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

In particular, Zelenskyy called on Japan to impose an embargo (ban) on trade with Russia; stop the work of companies on the Russian market in order not to finance the Russian army; increase assistance to Ukraine to stop the advance of Russian troops further; finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also called on Japan to become a leader in building a new system of world security guarantees.

"We must develop new security guarantees in order to act preventively and strongly whenever a threat to peace arises. Can this be done on the basis of existing international structures? After such a war, definitely not. We need to create new tools, new guarantees that will work preventively and strongly against aggression, which will really help. Japan's leadership may be indispensable in developing them for Ukraine, for the world. I offer you this," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that only thanks to common efforts, even greater pressure on Russia, it is possible to restore peace and reform international institutions, Ukraine and partner states, by forming an anti-war coalition, will be able to guarantee that world security will not be completely destroyed.

