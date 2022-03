NATO Expected To Agree To Provide Ukraine Equipment To Help Protect Against Chemical And Nuclear Threats

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is expected to agree to provide additional support to Ukraine on Thursday, March 24, including cybersecurity assistance, as well as equipment to help protect against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced this at a press conference on Wednesday, March 23, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tomorrow, I expect allies will agree to provide additional support [to Ukraine], including cybersecurity assistance, as well as equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats," he said.

Stoltenberg stressed that the alliance is determined to do all it can to support Ukraine.

However, according to him, NATO has a responsibility to ensure that the war does not escalate beyond Ukraine and become a conflict between NATO and Russia.

Stoltenberg announced on March 15 that NATO would hold an emergency summit on March 24 to consider Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate in the March 24 NATO summit in Brussels via a video link.