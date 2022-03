Separate Military Units Of Belarus Returning To Their Permanent Deployment Points - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces states that separate military units of Belarus are returning to their permanent deployment points.

The ministry announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"No active enemy actions were detected in the Volyn direction. The return of separate units of the Republic of Belarus to their permanent deployment points is partially confirmed," the General Staff said.

At the same time, the Belarusian authorities continue to keep a significant group of troops near the state border of Ukraine.

In Polissia, the invaders are trying to gain a foothold on the achieved lines, regrouping after the losses received.

The invaders tried to advance to the area of ​​the Teterivske settlement, however, due to limited forces, they did not succeed and were forced to withdraw.

Aerial reconnaissance continues, air defense systems are being built up and the approaches to the positions of friendly troops are being mined.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, representatives of the Belarusian opposition forces partially disabled the railway communication between Belarus and Ukraine.