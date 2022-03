Belarus To Reduce Ukrainian Embassy By 12 Diplomats To 5 And Close Consulate In Brest

Belarus has decided to reduce the Ukrainian embassy by 12 diplomats to five and close the Ukrainian consulate in Brest.

This is indicated in the statements of the Foreign Ministries of Ukraine and Belarus on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today, the Belarusian side announced the reduction of the staff of the Ukrainian Embassy in Minsk and the closure of the Ukrainian Consulate in Brest. Twelve Ukrainian diplomats were ordered to leave the territory of Belarus within 72 hours,” wrote Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

He noted that the Foreign Ministry considers such actions of Belarus as another unprovoked unfriendly step towards Ukraine, Ukraine will not leave the actions of Belarus without a proper response, which will be reported later.

After the departure of the established Ukrainian diplomats, the Ukrainian Embassy in Minsk will function in a reduced staff, headed by Ambassador Ihor Kyzym.

Nikolenko noted that Ukrainian diplomats will have enough opportunities to continue providing consular assistance to Ukrainian citizens in Belarus.

According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Belarus has decided to reduce the number of Ukrainian diplomats on its territory.

“This step is aimed at stopping the non-diplomatic activities of a number of employees of Ukrainian foreign missions. They were asked to leave our country within 72 hours. The diplomatic staff in the 1+4 format can safely continue their work in accordance with the goals defined by the Vienna Conventions. Due to the actual lack of staff, the Belarusian side also decided to close the consulate of Ukraine in Brest,” the Belarusian side said in a statement.

Belarus explains this decision by the revealed activities of a number of employees of the embassy and consulate general of Ukraine in Belarus, “incompatible with diplomatic status.”

At the same time, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry notes that the Ukrainian people under any circumstances were and "remain fraternal for Belarus, and Ukraine is a neighbor."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 20, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that there were signs of Belarus preparing for a direct invasion of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russia's armed invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Belarus has provided Russia with its territory for the deployment of the Russian army and weapons, regular shelling of Ukrainian territory by Russian troops has been taking place from the territory of Belarus.

At that, Belarus claims that its army does not participate in Russia's "military special operation".