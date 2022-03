Ukrainian Military Destroy 60% Of Personnel And Military Equipment Of Invaders Near ​​Izium Of Kharkiv Region

The Ukrainian military destroyed 60% of the personnel and military equipment of the invaders near ​​Izium, Kharkiv region.

The press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the fighting near ​​Izium, the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed up to 60% of the personnel and military equipment of the occupation units," the General Staff said.

According to the authority, in the Slobozhanske direction, units of the Russian invaders are focusing their efforts on blocking Kharkiv and Sumy and restoring the losses of personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops concentrated their forces in the direction of Izium, Volnovakha, Mariupol, Kherson and Mykolaiv.