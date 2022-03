OECD Suspends Membership Of Russia And Belarus In Its Structural Subdivisions

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) suspended the membership of Russia and Belarus in its structural subdivisions.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Bank of Ukraine welcomes the decision of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to suspend the membership of Russia and Belarus in its structural subdivisions in response to a full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine.

Also, in response to a request from the National Bank to the International Network for Financial Education (OECD/INFE), of which it has been a member since 2014, confirmation was received regarding the corresponding suspension of Russia's membership in OECD/INFE.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the International Network for Financial Education (OECD/INFE) is an OECD initiative established in 2008 to improve financial literacy.

The OECD/INFE focuses on setting, implementing and evaluating standards, financial education in the workplace, the impact of population aging and the needs of elderly consumers.