Russia Offers Belarusian Military Salary Of USD 1,000-1,500 Per Month For Participation In War Against Ukraine

Russia offers the Belarusian military a monetary allowance in the amount of USD 1,000-1,500 per month and preferential education in Russian universities for participation in the war against Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that the employees of the Russian special services are studying the moral and psychological state of the military personnel of Belarus and conducting individual conversations with the rank and file.

Thus, Putin's emissaries are trying to persuade the Belarusian military to participate in the war with Ukraine, even if not as part of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

"For the performance of "special tasks" Belarusians are offered a monetary allowance in the amount of USD 1,000-1,500 per month. Besides, preferential education in Russian military universities (for example, the Ryazan Airborne Command School). In particular, such cases were recorded in units 103 of the Airborne Division of the Armed Forces of Belarus and the Gomel Border Group," the statement says.

It is noted that despite this, there is a very low level of motivation among the Belarusian military to participate in hostilities.

Those who gave their consent are excluded from the lists of the personnel of their units in order to extend their service not in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

It is indicated that at present there are disputes among the top military-political leadership of Belarus about the possibility of being involved in hostilities in Ukraine.

The vast majority of personnel who refuse to participate in the so-called special operation are checked for links with the opposition.

Commanders disloyal to the Russian Federation are being replaced.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the United States believes that Belarus will soon join Russia in the war against Ukraine.