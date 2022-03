Russian invading forces have destroyed the road bridge across the Desna River in Chernihiv.

The Chernihiv Regional Military Administration’s head Viacheslav Chaus announced this on the UA:Public television channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Muscovite scum destroyed the automobile bridge to Chernihiv with an aircraft in the early hours of today," he said.

According to him, the destruction of the bridge will not obstruct the supply of humanitarian aid and essential goods to Chernihiv.

He said that authorities would build a new bridge, which would be better than the previous one.

"We will definitely build a bridge that is much better than this one. We will build it after victory," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Chaus earlier said that mines had been planted on all exits from Chernihiv.