Russian Military Shell Shopping Center And Houses In Sviatoshynskyi And Shevchenkivskyi Districts Of Kyiv

Russian military shelled a shopping center, apartment buildings and private houses in Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivsky districts of Kyiv, 4 people were injured.

First Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A shopping center and a private sector in Sviatoshynskyi district were shelled at night. The fire was extinguished, no victims were found. The premises of the shopping center and 2 private houses were damaged," he said.

Besides, Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital came under fire in the morning.

"Rescuers and doctors are working on the spot. Now there is a fire in several private houses and in a high-rise building. 4 people are injured. Information about the victims and the nature of the destruction is being specified," Povoroznyk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the death toll due to a missile attack on a shopping center in Podilskyi district of Kyiv has increased to 8 people.