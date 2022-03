Representatives of the opposition forces of Belarus partially disabled the railway communication between Belarus and Ukraine.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the territory of Belarus, representatives of the opposition forces and not indifferent citizens who condemn the assistance of the current illegitimate government to the Russian Federation in the war with Ukraine, partially disabled the railway communication between the Republic of Belarus and Ukraine. The information is being specified," the General Staff reports.

At the same time, according to the available information of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there is an active movement of Russian and Belarusian military equipment on the territory of Belarus and its further accumulation along the Ukrainian border.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the United States believes that Belarus will soon join Russia in the war against Ukraine.