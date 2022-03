The Russian National Guard is preparing to block traffic on the Crimean bridge towards the Russian Federation in order to prevent the departure of Russians from the occupied Crimea.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Information has been confirmed about the preparation of blocking by the Russian National Guard of the movement on the Crimean bridge towards the Russian Federation. Also, the occupying authorities will restrict the movement of the ferry crossing and air communication between the peninsula and the Russian Federation. The formal reason for such actions is the fight against Ukrainian saboteurs and the prevention of possible terrorist attacks," the statement says.

It is noted that in this way the Putin authorities are trying to respond to panic among Russian citizens who illegally resettled in the Ukrainian Crimea after February 2014.

Occupiers seek to stop the flow of fugitives from the peninsula.

It is indicated that in recent weeks, after the February invasion of the Russian army into Ukraine, there has been a trend towards the outflow of Russian citizens from Crimea.

At the same time, in the forefront of the "fugitives" are family members of Russian officers, law enforcement officers and representatives of the occupation administration of Sevastopol.

They urgently sell real estate, change the registration of residence, withdraw business and assets from the peninsula.

The statement notes that, by limiting the possibility of leaving Crimea, Russian President Vladimir Putin is actually holding hostage 600,000 Russian citizens who are illegally on the peninsula and are beginning to understand the uncertainty of their legal status.

