Readers of the American media organization Politico has called the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy the most influential man in Europe.

That follows from a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News reports.

Every year, the American publication, which specializes in political journalism, publishes a list of the most influential people in Europe.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing profound geopolitical and economic shifts, Politico has invited readers to vote for changes to the list.

Noting Zelenskyy's leadership, the publication emphasizes that since the war broke out in Ukraine on the morning of February 24, Zelenskyy has regularly published video appeals on social networks, including reports on the work of the President's Office.

The publication also notes that Zelenskyy made powerful video appeals to the US Congress, the British Parliament, and the German Bundestag.

As Ukrainian News reported, on February 24 at about 5 a.m., Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus.

The world community has already imposed 3,612 restrictive measures (sanctions) against Russia since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.