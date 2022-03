Russian Troop Personnel Losses Up 300 To 15,600 On March 22

On March 22, Russian troop personnel losses rose by 300 to 15,600, Russia also lost eight tanks, 7 drones, 1 helicopter, and 2 planes.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In general the enemy has lost 517 tanks, 1,578 armored vehicles, 261 artillery systems, 1,008 vehicles, 101 planes, 124 helicopters, 42 drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi states that losses among Ukrainian military men are times lower than those among the Russia’s personnel.