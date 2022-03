There Is No Longer Railway Communication Between Ukraine And Belarus - Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chair Kamyshyn

There is no longer a railway communication between Ukraine and Belarus.

Oleksandr Kamyshyn, board chairman of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, said this in an interview with Current Time, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I recently appealed to the Belarusian railway workers not to follow criminal orders and not to carry Russian military trains towards Ukraine. Today I can say that there is no railway communication between Ukraine and Belarus. I will not specify the details, but I am grateful to the Belarusian railway workers for what they do," he said.

Kamyshyn is confident that honest people among Belarusian railway workers will be able to stop the work of Belarusian railways in the direction of transporting military trains towards Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 20, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced that there were signs of Belarus preparing for a direct invasion of Ukraine.