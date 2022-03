Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk not excludes the expansion of the list of banned political parties.

He announced this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I think this is a 'flexible' list, and if the SSU or other bodies provide the National Security and Defense Council with a more extended list - add certain parties, then this decision will certainly remain with the NSDC," the speaker of the Rada said.

He noted that the NSDC, according to the decision, had already suspended the activities of a number of parties for the wartime period.

At that, according to him, the Council launched the procedure for banning parties, after which the Ministry of Justice should refer the case to the court, which will make a final decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Justice intends to file lawsuits in court to suspend the activities of 11 parties, including the Opposition Platform - For Life party, the Opposition Bloc, the Nashi party of Yevhen Murayev on March 22; on the Shariy Party, the case is already in court.