Airstrike Kills 8 People After Hit At Mall In Podilskyi District Of Kyiv – Presidential Office

The number of those killed as a result of an airstrike on a shopping and leisure center in Podilskyi district has risen to 8.

The Presidential Office has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on March 20 evening, the armed forces of Russia used prohibited means of war and conducted an airstrike on Podilskyi district of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, one person was killed in the airstrike in Podilskyi district.