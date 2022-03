At the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (Chornobyl NPP), a partial rotation of personnel was carried out.

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 20, it was possible to carry out a partial rotation of the personnel of the Chornobyl NPP and evacuate 64 people who were on the territory of the occupied plant. Among the 64 people who were able to be evacuated there were: 50 of the Chornobyl NPP shift personnel, nine employees of the National Guard of Ukraine (eight women and one man with cancer), one employee of the State Emergency Service and four stalkers. 46 volunteers - station workers went to replace the evacuated personnel of the Chornobyl NPP," the statement says.

It is noted that the personnel were at their workplaces for about 600 hours, heroically performing their duties and maintaining the safety level of the nuclear power plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, all facilities of the Chornobyl NPP and the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone were taken under control by Russian armed groups.