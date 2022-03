The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has taken its employees and case materials from Kyiv to Lviv.

Acting Head of the SACPO Maksym Hryschuk announced this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Materials and employees were transported to Lviv. Work has been established in the city of Lviv. Now, work is mainly focused on maintaining the procedural deadlines for cases, extending preventive measures, considering petitions regarding the circulation of part of the bail for the needs of the Armed Forces," Hryschuk said.

He noted that at this stage, the SACPO is mainly fighting for the preservation of procedural deadlines, so that after all the military events, it would be possible to continue the investigation and send criminal proceedings to court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau is operating as usual, taking into account martial law.