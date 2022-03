Kyiv region is equipping a new defensive line on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are building a new defensive line on the outskirts of Kyiv, all districts have joined. Already these lines are occupied by territorial defense and volunteer self-defense units. I think this will be quite powerful assistance to our Armed Forces, which are at the forefront of defense,” he said.

According to Pavliuk, the situation in Kyiv region has not changed dramatically over the past day, the enemy continues to try to go on the defensive, strengthen positions and replenish supplies of people, which is maximally prevented by the Ukrainian army.

The enemy is also trying to find a place to force the Irpin River in order to continue the offensive, so far unsuccessfully.

In addition, the enemy continues to shell the civilian infrastructure of settlements, so over the past day there were 20 shellings, the destruction of residential areas in Vorzel and Bucha continues.

According to the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, at the moment 499 settlements of the region remain without electricity, over the past day, connection to electricity has been resumed in 300 settlements; 69 settlements remain without natural gas supply, over the past day, three settlements have been connected to natural gas.

In Kyiv region, out of four humanitarian corridors planned for Sunday, three are now working, the evacuation of people along the Borodianka-Bila Tserkva corridor has been suspended due to the outbreak of active hostilities.

Yesterday, 3,500 people were evacuated in the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Pavliuk, former commander of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), instead of Oleksii Kuleba, as the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration to strengthen the defense of Kyiv and Kyiv region.